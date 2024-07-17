GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Godrej Storage Solutions plans ₹400 cr. expansion near Chennai

Published - July 17, 2024 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Godrej Storage Solutions Executive Vice President & Business Head Vikas Choudaha says that they are also open to acquiring existing facility if it fits into their scheme.

Godrej Storage Solutions Executive Vice President & Business Head Vikas Choudaha says that they are also open to acquiring existing facility if it fits into their scheme.

City-based warehousing solutions provider Godrej Storage Solutions (GSS), a market leader in storage systems, has announced setting up of a green facility near Chennai at a staggered investment of ₹350-400 crore over next two-three years.

“Currently, we are operating at 75% of installed capacity of 90,000 tonnes of steel per month and it will run out in 18 months time,” said GSS Executive Vice President & Business Head Vikas Choudaha at a press meet.

GSS is a division of Godrej & Boyce that manufactures pallets and shelves in Ambattur Industrial Estate spread over 27 acres.

“We have started the process of setting up a similar or slightly bigger facility. The investment will be in a phased manner of ₹350-400 crore in two-three years, excluding land value. We are looking for land within 100 km radius,” he said.

During FY24, GSS reported a revenue of ₹1,000 crore and it expects the revenue to be flat for FY25 due to softening of steel prices in current quarter.

“While the industry is expected to post 8-9% growth, we will grow in line with that, whereas exports will grow by 20%,” he said.

Besides, GSS is aiming to increase the export’s volume share from the present 20% to 30%. In revenue terms it is expected to grow to ₹500 crore by FY27 out of the total revenue of ₹1,600-1,700 crore, he said.

To achieve the growth, Mr. Choudaha said that they are planning to enter Australia. Currently, it caters to Middle East and Asia Pacific among others.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.