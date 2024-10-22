Godrej Security Solutions eyes revenue of ₹1,500 cr. in 3 years

The Security Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, is planning to hit a topline of ₹1,500 crore in the next three years.

“Last year, we posted revenue of ₹1,000 crore and this fiscal, we are looking at ₹1,200 crore,” said Security Solutions Executive Vice President and Business Head Pushkar Gokhale.

The company plans to achieve this target through the introduction of new-age innovative products, increasing channel partners and exports among others.

Talking about exports, he said currently it contributed 10% of total volume and plans were to take it to 15% over the next three years. Recently, they entered US and the European market where they see increasing demand for their products from institutional and retail consumers.

On Tuesday, the security solutions business launched Defender Aurum Pro Class E safe, a high-security product line tailored specifically for the jewellery sector.

It adheres to the recently created class E standards set by the BIS, complying with the latest Quality Control Order (QCO) issued by DPIIT (Ministry of Commerce and Industry).

The Defender Aurum PRO promises to protect jewellers against all potential burglary attacks. Built with advanced barrier materials, it offers superior tool resistance. It is priced above ₹1.5 lakh.

“We have worked closely with regulators to understand and grasp industry requirements and ensure that this new safe complies with all necessary standards. Designed to withstand contemporary threats, it also maintains a competitive price point, offering an optimal balance of security and affordability,” he said.