Godrej RenTRUST plans ₹100 crore investment in capital assets

May 30, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd. has announced that its business Godrej RenTRUST, which is into material handling rental industry, has planned to invest ₹100 crore in capital assets over the next three years. 

This move comes as the company foresees a surge in material handling requirements across the country. 

In Q4 of FY23, Godrej RenTRUST secured orders deploying 100 plus units of equipment to esteemed clients across multiple industries such as shipping, 3PL, ecommerce, FMCG, manufacturing and F&B, demonstrating the company’s commitment to long-term partnerships.

Anil Lingayat, Executive VP and Business Head, Godrej Material Handling, said, “Our focus is on empowering businesses to thrive by providing flexible rental options that eliminate high upfront costs and offer optimal equipment tailored to their specific needs.”

 “This strategic investment underscores our commitment to revolutionize the material handling rental industry and deliver exceptional value to our valued customers,” he added. 

