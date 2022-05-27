Godrej RenTRUST eyes 23% YoY growth

Godrej RenTRUST, a business of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., is targeting 23% growth YOY in its rental solutions service.

It said it is the only Indian rental solutions provider that manufactures and provides Indian origin material handling equipment to its clients.

In line with the growth of e-commerce sector in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets, the demand for warehousing equipment was also rising, it added.

It said companies across industries, especially project-based firms, were moving towards renting equipment and outsourcing material handling requirements to expand their operations.

To address this need, Godrej RenTRUST said it has added more than 1,000 material handling equipment to its rental fleet.

Anil Lingayat, Executive VP and Business Head, Godrej Material Handling, said, “Today’s complex material handing environment requires industry expertise to increase productivity, optimise costs, and deliver quick results for customers.”

“Godrej RenTRUST has become a leading organised player owning 23% of the market share among rental players and offering a decade of experience to its clients in delivering rental solutions for their material handling requirements pan India,” he said.

“Our mid-term goal for FY25 is to target about 2,500 material handling equipment in our rental fleet. Going forward, we look forward to partnering with Indian as well as global players to provide the best end-to-end material handling rental solutions,” he added.