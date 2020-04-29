Business

Godrej provides medical cover to 4,000 ‘extended’ people

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) has provided medical insurance cover for over 4,000 ‘extended’ people who are a part of its supply and distribution chain in India.

The medical insurance covers personnel on channel partners’ payrolls or contracted by them to ensure smooth business operations for GCPL, the company said in a statement.

“For medical hospitalisation or treatment of COVID-19, each employee is entitled to cashless treatment or reimbursement of medical expenses up to ₹50,000. This is a pioneering industry-first initiative taken by a corporate to cover such a large number of personnel,” the company said.

The over 4,000 personnel base who are covered under medical insurance are contract labourers, delivery teams, carrying and forwarding agents, loaders and unloaders and logistic teams including drivers.

This is in addition to 2,675 permanent employees of GCPL who already have medical benefits.

Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, said, “COVID-19 has posed great threat to public health in India. Be it permanent, contracted or third-party, GCPL has commitment towards all its extended workforce. We value their efforts, and their safety is of prime importance to us.”

