Godrej Protekt introduces personal hygiene range, ropes in Indian Railways to promote safe travel

16 July 2020 22:52 IST

Godrej Protekt, the hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), has introduced a complete personal and home hygiene range of twelve products that provide protection against germs, bacteria and viruses.

The range includes Godrej Protekt health soap, body wash, germ protection fruit & veggie wash, germ protection dish wash liquid, ₹1 hand sanitiser sachet, air and surface disinfectant spray, on- the-go disinfectant spray, surface and skin anti-bacterial wipes, PW95 face masks, and multi-purpose disinfectant solution.

Sunil Kataria, CEO, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said, “Godrej Protekt's purpose is to alleviate hygiene concerns of consumers with the personal and home hygiene range.”

The company has partnered the Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone to promote travel hygiene amongst passengers and rail employees. Two lakh products of the new range will be used in passenger trains for a safe travel experience.

Godrej Protekt and Mumbai division of Central Railway will run a joint programme to improve travel hygiene and its awareness amongst passengers and rail employees. The programme will cover close to 400 local and long-distance COVID-19 special trains.

“This will encourage people to travel more by rail. We will connect with passengers on-ground, in-train and via digital media through this program. Seeing its success, we can replicate this program across various zones of Indian Railways,” he said.