Godrej Properties urges realtors to manage construction waste at their sites

August 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

At a time when unprecedented surge in construction and demolition waste is threatening ecological balance besides causing nightmare for civic bodies which are struggling to find solutions to handle such waste , Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) ,the real estate company of the Godrej Group, has called upon the real estate sector to adhere to sustainable waste management practices and manage construction waste effectively to mitigate its impact on the environment.

GPL, which has come out with a handbook called ‘Waste Matters’ on better management of construction waste for India’s real estate sector, has asked developers to set up systems and processes to manage construction waste at their sites.

It has urged them to set up an ‘Aspect-Impact Register’ for each stage of construction by adopting a risk assessment and management approach; to institute a Construction Waste Management Plan - listing stage-wise requirements for both internal teams and external partners.

With global waste generation reaching 2.24 billion tonne in 2020 and projected to peak at 11 million tonne daily by 2100, the environmental and socio-economic implications are profound.

As per the note the construction industry in India is poised to achieve a market value of $1.4 trillion by 2025, playing a pivotal role in waste generation. Also India is set to face an unprecedented waste surge due to population growth, rapid urbanisation, and economic development.

The company had commissioned NGO Feedback Foundation to understand the quantum, composition, and distribution of waste generated at every stage of construction and the handbook is a product of extensive research carried out by the NGO.

The waste was measured across 4,536 data points and 141 materials were identified across 19 core construction material categories.

‘Waste Matters’ highlights the lack of reliable data on waste generation within the sector as one of the biggest challenges that inhibit sustainable construction waste management and underscores the urgent need to set up comprehensive processes to better manage construction waste.

GPL said that on-ground research was conducted across 12 of its properties and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.’s under-construction projects in four cities namely Bengaluru, Gurugram (part of NCR), Mumbai (part of MMR), and Pune.

While conducting preliminary research for the report, it was found that 25 million tonnes of construction waste was generated in the past ten years. Based on GPL’s on-site assessment, for every million square feet of residential development, approximately 3,648 tonnes of construction waste is generated.

Concrete and gypsum emerged as the top two contributors to construction waste, accounting for 1.672 and 0.411 kilograms/per square feet, followed by metal, sand, cement, sand, stone, and tiles.

Anubhav Gupta, CEO Vikhroli, Chief ESG, Sustainability, and CSR Officer, GPL said “As responsible developers, we believe that waste matters and through this handbook, we call upon the sector to acknowledge the criticality of integrating waste management as a core part of operations and to uphold higher standards of carbon neutrality.”

“Together we can chart a roadmap for zero waste to landfill within the construction sector in India. At Godrej Properties, we are committed to playing our part and we invite you to join us on this important journey,” he said.

In the wake of exponential urbanisation and increase in construction waste generation in India, GPL has emphasized that the construction industry must take greater responsibility to understand the environmental impact of material selection, construction processes, and waste disposal.

Ajay Sinha, CEO, Feedback Foundation in a statement said, “Being a pioneer in sustainable development, GPL recognised the need for an on-ground construction waste management study for the Indian real estate sector and entrusted us with conducting such a study.”

“It is truly an honour and a testament to our shared commitment to driving positive change. We are confident that this handbook will allow a precise estimate of construction waste in the country and will direct a more informed approach to waste management,” he said.

GPL said it would focus on promoting waste segregation, encouraging recycling initiatives, and ensuring responsible disposal practices.

GPL said sustainable construction practices were essential in creating environmentally conscious communities that prioritise resource efficiency and contribute to the overall well-being of both people and the planet.

The company said it was actively collaborating with stakeholders, government bodies, and industry partners to develop innovative solutions for construction waste management and promote sustainable practices throughout India.