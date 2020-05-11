Godrej Properties’ net profit drops in Q4

Godrej Properties Ltd. reported a consolidated total income of ₹1,261 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared with the ₹1,200 crore in the year-earlier period.

EBITDA stood at ₹253 crore (₹314 crore). Net profit stood at ₹101 crore (₹157 crore).

For the financial year ended March 31, 2020 the company reported a lower consolidated total income of ₹2,829 crore compared with the ₹3,236 crore in the year-earlier period.

EBITDA stood at ₹733 crore (₹597 crore) and net profit at ₹267 crore (₹253 crore).

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties Ltd., said “While the real estate sector is likely to be significantly impacted for the next few months, we believe there will be continued opportunities for credible developers with strong brands as the process of consolidation that has been underway in the sector gathers pace.”

“In Q4, Godrej Properties posted its best-ever quarterly performance in terms of the value of real estate sold. While the start of FY21 may be muted, our strong project pipeline and healthy balance sheet will help maintain sales momentum in FY21,” he said.

The fourth quarter witnessed a total booking value of ₹2,383 crore and total booking volume of 3.61 million sq. ft. compared with ₹2,161 crore and and 3.72 million sq. ft. respectively in the same period last year.

FY20 witnessed a total booking value of ₹5,915 crore and total booking volume of 8.80 million sq. ft. compared with ₹5,316 crore and 8.76 million sq. ft. respectively in FY19, the company said.

The company added 10 new projects with a saleable area of 19 million sq. ft. in FY20.

