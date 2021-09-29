Godrej Properties bags redevelopment project

Mumbai

29 September 2021 20:43 IST

Godrej Properties Ltd. said it has entered into an agreement to redevelop a 7.5-acre land parcel in Wadala, Mumbai. This project will offer approximately 1.6 million square feet of residential saleable area.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “This marks our entry into an important micro market within Mumbai and fits within our current strategy of adding large projects across the country's leading real estate markets.”

