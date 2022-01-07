Godrej MEP eyes 25% growth from data centres

Mumbai

07 January 2022 22:37 IST

Firm plans to invest ₹25 cr. in 2 years

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.’s Godrej MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Public health engineering) unit is eyeing annual revenue growth of 25% from data centre projects by FY24, a company official said.

The unit had bagged several high-value projects in Mumbai and Delhi for data-centre clients, said Pravin Rawool, AVP & Business Head, Godrej MEP.

It had also witnessed an uptick in inquiries for critical services such as electrical, HVAC, firefighting and public health engineering from a number of global and local data centre players.

Advertising

Advertising

To build capacity the company plans to invest ₹25 crore in the next two years. So far, it has undertaken projects spanning close to 20 MW and plans to cover another 35-40 MW by FY24.

“With the support of the Central and State governments, we see enormous opportunities for growth in the industry. Additionally, the government’s push to this segment and global investments will further drive demand for data centres,” Mr. Rawool added.