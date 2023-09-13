Godrej Interio eyes 35% market share in T.N. in 3 years

September 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Godrej & Boyce’s furniture and interior solutions brand Godrej Interio is eyeing a market share of 35% in Tamil Nadu and a revenue of ₹350 crore from the South by FY26, said a top official.

“At present, we have 22% market share of the organised furniture sector in Tamil Nadu, and we intend to grow it to 35% within the next three years,” said Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Sales (B2C), Dev Sarkar at a press meet.

According to him, the company is eyeing a topline of about ₹350 crore from the South by FY26 from the present ₹220 crore. For FY23, the company recorded a total revenue of ₹2,500 crore.

He also said that they were betting big on the upcoming festive season sales starting from September 15 and continuing till November 15. The period would also witness the introduction of new products and expansion of existing ones in the South.

The brand has over 52 channel partners, eight exclusive showrooms and 90 retailers in Tamil Nadu and cumulatively, more than 200 channel partners across the South. To strengthen its retail presence in the State, it is opening ten exclusive showrooms and onboarding 180 retailers in the next three years.

While mentioning that the home furniture market in Tamil Nadu experienced a steady, annual growth of more than 15% with a noticeable surge in demand for modular wardrobes, kitchens, and interiors standalone residences, he said the brand was poised to capitalise on these emerging trends and expand its market presence further.

“With the introduction of specialised home furniture and home storage solutions, we are committed to strengthening our footprint across Tamil Nadu in this fiscal,” he said.

