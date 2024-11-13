ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Industries Q2 net profit surges over three fold to ₹288 crore

Published - November 13, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Industries Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported consolidated net profit grew over threefold to ₹288 crore from ₹87 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s revenues from operations during the increased 22% to ₹4,805 crore as compared with ₹3,938 crore in the same period last year.   The company’s Board has approved for issuance of up to 1,00,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having Face Value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore on private placement basis.

