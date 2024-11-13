 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Godrej Industries Q2 net profit surges over three fold to ₹288 crore

Published - November 13, 2024 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Industries Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 reported consolidated net profit grew over threefold to ₹288 crore from ₹87 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s revenues from operations during the increased 22% to ₹4,805 crore as compared with ₹3,938 crore in the same period last year.   The company’s Board has approved for issuance of up to 1,00,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having Face Value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore on private placement basis.

Published - November 13, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.