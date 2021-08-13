Godrej Consumer Products expands e-com business, rolls out three products

Mumbai

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) has introduced three new products under its brands Godrej Ezee, Godrej Protekt and Goodknight, which will be exclusively sold through the digital channel. This is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen e-commerce business with digital-first brands, it said.

The three new introductions are single use laundry capsules – Godrej Ezee detergent pods, Godrej Protekt all-in-1 dishwasher tablets, and Goodknight anti-mosquito bed nets.

“All three products can be purchased only via e-commerce platforms,” the company said.

Sunil Kataria, CEO, India & SAARC, GCPL, said,“The widespread acceleration in digital adoption has propelled our digital ambitions. We are innovating to offer such niche products created exclusively as e-commerce first products.”