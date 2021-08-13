Business

Godrej Consumer Products expands e-com business, rolls out three products

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) has introduced three new products under its brands Godrej Ezee, Godrej Protekt and Goodknight, which will be exclusively sold through the digital channel. This is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen e-commerce business with digital-first brands, it said.

The three new introductions are single use laundry capsules – Godrej Ezee detergent pods, Godrej Protekt all-in-1 dishwasher tablets, and Goodknight anti-mosquito bed nets.

“All three products can be purchased only via e-commerce platforms,” the company said.

Sunil Kataria, CEO, India & SAARC, GCPL, said,“The widespread acceleration in digital adoption has propelled our digital ambitions. We are innovating to offer such niche products created exclusively as e-commerce first products.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 13, 2021 11:27:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/godrej-consumer-products-expands-e-com-business-rolls-out-three-products/article35903919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY