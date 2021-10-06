Godrej Consumer forays into baby care

MUMBAI

06 October 2021 21:50 IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has announced its foray into baby care category with the introduction of goodnessme, a premium range of products made from ‘organic ingredients and zero toxins’ for sensitive baby skin.

Meant for the 0-2 years’ age group, goodnessme offers a range of personal care and home care products for babies, the company said.

The range includes a variety of products like organic baby soap, oil, lotion, multipurpose cream, and head-to-toe wash.

“Given the sensitivity around baby skin, goodnessme products have been formulated keeping harmful chemicals as far away as possible. The range has taken over 3 years of research and testing to develop, with ingredients being sourced from across the world,” the company said.

Sunil Kataria, CEO, India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products said, “There are baby care brands that offer safe, no toxins, natural approach, but none of them offers the higher order benefit of ‘organics’, a clear white space.”

“As we foray into baby care space with goodnessme, our brand stands out from the rest. From ingredient sourcing to product formulations, to manufacturing processes, to even our product labels, the goodnessme skin care range has gone through the most rigorous certification process,” he said in a virtual interaction.

He said the company would invest and build consumer brands of the future and the new brand was part of this vision.