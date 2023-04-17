Godrej Capital unveils NIRMAAN, a digital platform to aid MSMEs

April 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, has announced its new digital platform, Nirmaan, to provide MSME owners an all-inclusive opportunity to grow their businesses.

The offering brings together a range of partners that provide services critical to the growth of MSMEs.

“The MSMEs in the country today face challenges like limited access to the market and the ability to expand beyond their regional reach, lack of know-how about legal and regulatory compliance requirements, limited access to technology, hiring and retaining a skilled workforce, and limitation of access to credit,” the company said.

“Godrej Capital Nirmaan aims to solve these challenges and provide services under the categories of Grow the Business, Ease Business Operations, and Transformation through upskilling,” the company said.

In this front it has initially tied up with Amazon Global Selling, Onsurity, Zolvit, and MSMEx to help increase the potential market reach, simplify legal and compliance, enhance employee health and welfare, and provide business coaching for small businesses.

The company said the platform goes beyond its core lending offering and provides value-added services encompassing business growth opportunities, ease of business, and knowledge and network avenues.

Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Capital, said, “ Nirmaan, which will enable MSMEs to grow their fullest potential and thus drive economic growth of the country.”

“We have closely studied the growth challenges of MSMEs in the country, and along with the lending services we already provide, with Nirmaan, we can help solve some of those challenges and support the sector’s growth,” he said.

In this initial phase, services will be promoted in 30 key markets across India but available in all corners of India.