Godrej Capital unveils dairy farm loans starting from TN

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, announced its entry into the agriculture segment with the introduction of dairy farm loans.

Through a partnership with Godrej Agrovet subsidiary Creamline Dairy Products Ltd. and Dvara E-Dairy, Godrej Capital said it would provide financial assistance to small dairy farm owners across Maharashtra and South India.

With dairy farm loans, Godrej Capital will provide collateral-free lending for the purchase and maintenance of cattle to farmers empanelled with Godrej Agrovet. This loan offering will ensure dairy farm owners get access to financing, along with other benefits, including a fully digitized process, quick sanction and disbursal, and flexible repayment options of up to two years, the company said.. The disbursement of the first loan has been made in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The company is now looking to extend support to farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

