GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Godrej Capital unveils dairy farm loans starting from TN

Published - May 21, 2024 10:05 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, announced its entry into the agriculture segment with the introduction of dairy farm loans.

Through a partnership with Godrej Agrovet subsidiary Creamline Dairy Products Ltd. and Dvara E-Dairy, Godrej Capital said it would provide financial assistance to small dairy farm owners across Maharashtra and South India. 

With dairy farm loans, Godrej Capital will provide collateral-free lending for the purchase and maintenance of cattle to farmers empanelled with Godrej Agrovet. This loan offering will ensure dairy farm owners get access to financing, along with other benefits, including a fully digitized process, quick sanction and disbursal, and flexible repayment options of up to two years, the company said.. The disbursement of the first loan has been made in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The company is now looking to extend support to farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.