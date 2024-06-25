ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej Capital holds drive to hire members of LGBTQIA+ community

Published - June 25, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, has started a month-long initiative called ‘Pride Capital’ to recruit members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

As part of the ‘Pride Capital’ event, the company, in partnership with the Tweet Foundation, a non-profit supporting transgender individuals, conducted an inclusive career fair.

With over 240 profile screenings and hiring from the pool of people of the LGBTQIA+ community, both organisations collectively conducted interview sessions and provided candidates with insights into roles and the work culture at the company, Godrej Capital said in a statement.

Bhavya Misra, CHRO, Godrej Capital said“’Pride Capital’ is our commitment to elevate LGBTQIA+ inclusion in our workforce, and provide them with a safe and supportive environment to grow to their potential.”

Maya Awasthi, co-founder, Tweet India Foundation said, “Today we need to talk about gender equity rather than equality. I am thankful that Godrej Capital’s recruitment drive is based on equity which gives equal job opportunities irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity. They also have gender-neutral policies and benefits which create a safe and non-judgmental working environment for diverse employees.”

