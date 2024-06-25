GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Godrej Capital holds drive to hire members of LGBTQIA+ community

Published - June 25, 2024 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries Group, has started a month-long initiative called ‘Pride Capital’ to recruit members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

As part of the ‘Pride Capital’ event, the company, in partnership with the Tweet Foundation, a non-profit supporting transgender individuals, conducted an inclusive career fair.

With over 240 profile screenings and hiring from the pool of people of the LGBTQIA+ community, both organisations collectively conducted interview sessions and provided candidates with insights into roles and the work culture at the company, Godrej Capital said in a statement.

Bhavya Misra, CHRO, Godrej Capital said“’Pride Capital’ is our commitment to elevate LGBTQIA+ inclusion in our workforce, and provide them with a safe and supportive environment to grow to their potential.”

Maya Awasthi, co-founder, Tweet India Foundation said, “Today we need to talk about gender equity rather than equality. I am thankful that Godrej Capital’s recruitment drive is based on equity which gives equal job opportunities irrespective of sexual orientation and gender identity. They also have gender-neutral policies and benefits which create a safe and non-judgmental working environment for diverse employees.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.