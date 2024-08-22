Godrej & Boyce unveils Lithium-Ion powered forklift truck 

The material handling business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has announced the introduction of lithium-ion battery powered forklifts featuring indigenously developed Battery Management System (BMS) in India. “This will be the first offering of this kind by an Indian manufacturer. The solution addresses a critical need in the Indian material handling sector by providing a self-reliant and secure Li-Ion battery system,” the company said in a statement.

“The benefits of Li-ion technology are extensive and transformative, offering more than four times longer battery life compared with traditional lead-acid batteries. Li-ion batteries provide 5,000 charge cycles vs 1,200 for lead-acid, reducing long-term investment,” it added.

They enable opportunity charging, zero emissions during charging, and reduced maintenance needs. Charging from 20% to 80% takes only 2.5 hours for Li-ion compared to 6 hours for lead-acid, with 30% less energy consumption. Li-ion batteries offer up to 15% more run time to 2 and 3 tonne forklifts, the company said.

Anil Verma, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Godrej & Boyce said, “India’s logistics sector is at a pivotal juncture, experiencing robust growth driven by infrastructure advancements across sectors such as automotive, FMCG, consumer durables, retail including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, fueled by rising consumer demand.”

“Our focus on integrating cutting-edge, technology-enabled solutions remains a key priority, addressing the complex challenges of modern supply chains. These innovations are crucial for enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the sector’s continued evolution,” he added. “The future of India’s logistics will be shaped by this commitment to nation building and innovation, securing a more resilient and adaptive industry,” he further said.

