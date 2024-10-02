Godrej & Boyce unit completes electrical work contract in Mumbai Metro Line 3 project

Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group said its Electricals & Electronics business has completed the electrical works for one segment of Mumbai’s underground metro project by seamlessly integrating electrical systems across three stations. The order value of the project was ₹67 crore.

Raghavendra Mirji, executive vice president and business head of the electricals and electronics, business of Godrej & Boyce said, “Our involvement in the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project exemplifies how private conglomerates can effectively support the nation’s infrastructure development goals.”

“By bringing together our engineering expertise, innovative solutions, and commitment to ‘Make in India,’ we are not just electrifying a metro line— we are powering the future of urban mobility. This project stands as a testament to India’s growing capabilities in executing complex infrastructure projects, setting new standards for efficiency, safety, and sustainability,” he added.

“As we continue to innovate and contribute to such critical initiatives, we are proud to play our part in realising India’s vision of world-class public transportation and sustainable urban growth,” he further said.

The business was responsible for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of electrical services. This included implementing power distribution solutions, advanced lighting systems, and ventilation infrastructure, it said.

The solutions are expected to reduce the Metro’s operational costs and environmental footprint, it added.

