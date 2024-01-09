Godrej & Boyce unit claims success in North India

January 09, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. said its material handling business had made ‘significant’ strides in expanding its footprint and market share in North India, with a special focus on the Chandigarh region.

The Chandigarh branch responsible for covering Jammu & Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and parts of Haryana, has been on an ‘impressive growth trajectory’ The company said adding this branch would achieve a revenue of more than ₹50 crore in FY24.

While Chandigarh branch contributes 6-7% to the total MHE business, the North region as a whole accounts for 26% of the company’s business.

Anil Lingayat, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Material Handling, Godrej & Boyce, “North is a key market for us owing to its rapid industrial expansion and development. Godrej Material Handling recognises the evolving dynamics of the northern region, with a growing focus on e-commerce and retail warehousing.”

“With a strong presence in North India and a customer-centric approach, we are positioned for continued success and growth in the material handling industry,” he added.

The company’s decision to shift toward electric forklifts, driven by their lower operating costs and the industry’s commitment to sustainability, has further propelled the demand for material handling equipment in the northern region. The company now commands more than 60% market share among domestic manufacturers of electric forklifts, positioning it as the go-to supplier in the region, it said.

Godrej’s success in the north region is not only due to its quality products but also its commitment to after-sales support, a critical aspect of the Material Handling industry, it added.

The business plans to develop an office in Srinagar by FY25 to cater to the local Controlled Atmosphere (CA) Apple storage industry, where Godrej already enjoys a strong presence.

Godrej Material Handling’s dedication to north India’s industrial growth is pivotal in establishing this region as a key player in India’s manufacturing sector.

