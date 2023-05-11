Godrej & Boyce unit bags ₹2,000-cr. orders

May 11, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business of Godrej Electricals & Electronics, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., said it had secured orders worth more than ₹2,000 crore from power transmission, railways, and solar projects. The projects include EPC for EHV substations of 400kV and 765kV across India, a GIS substation with 220kV underground cable in Mumbai, and a 132kV substation project in Nepal. In the solar segment, the company has secured an order for a ground-mounted solar plant of 20MW in West Bengal. The business has made its entry into railway electrification with a project of more than ₹900 crore from Indian Railways for the construction of traction substations and associated works. Raghavendra Mirji, senior VP & business head, Godrej Electricals & Electronics said, “These orders align well with our diversification strategy to strengthen the power transmission sector and enter the railways and international segments.” “Going forward, we hope to secure more such opportunities and several new segments to contribute to the improvement of infrastructure and power transmission in India,” he added.