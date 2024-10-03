ADVERTISEMENT

Godrej & Boyce unit acquires Armes Maini

Published - October 03, 2024 09:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Storage Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of the Godrej Enterprises Group on Thursday announced the acquisition of Armes Maini, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of storage shelving systems and mezzanine structures for an unspecified amount. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The acquisition includes a manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, with capacity of 20,000 tonne per annum, spanning 150,000 square feet. This facility will increase capacity for shelving solutions by around 35%, the company said in a statement.

Vikas Choudaha, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Storage Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “ With only 40% of current warehousing facilities classified as Grade A, there is a pressing need for sustainable, cutting-edge solutions to improve the quality and efficiency of India’s warehousing infrastructure.” 

“As the dominant player in India’s storage solutions industry, with over 30% market share, this strategic acquisition .....will allow us to meet the increasing demands of booming sectors like e-commerce and quick commerce driven by consumption trends and serve the demand for advanced warehousing solutions.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US