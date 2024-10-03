Godrej & Boyce unit acquires Armes Maini

The Storage Solutions business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of the Godrej Enterprises Group on Thursday announced the acquisition of Armes Maini, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of storage shelving systems and mezzanine structures for an unspecified amount.

The acquisition includes a manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, with capacity of 20,000 tonne per annum, spanning 150,000 square feet. This facility will increase capacity for shelving solutions by around 35%, the company said in a statement.

Vikas Choudaha, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Storage Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “ With only 40% of current warehousing facilities classified as Grade A, there is a pressing need for sustainable, cutting-edge solutions to improve the quality and efficiency of India’s warehousing infrastructure.”

“As the dominant player in India’s storage solutions industry, with over 30% market share, this strategic acquisition .....will allow us to meet the increasing demands of booming sectors like e-commerce and quick commerce driven by consumption trends and serve the demand for advanced warehousing solutions.”