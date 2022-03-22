Godrej & Boyce to save 3 billion litre of water in 3 years

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd said it would save three billion liters of useable water in next three years. The company will achieve this target by harvesting rainwater and recycling wastewater which will eliminate the need for extraction of freshwater for the industrial processes and usage in its campuses, it said. “Since 2010, Godrej & Boyce has saved over 12 billion litre of water, of which 5.6 billion litre of water has been saved by harvesting rainwater and 6.5 billion litre of water has been saved through recycling wastewater within its campuses and beyond,” it added. For rainwater harvesting, the company has installed more than 50 intervention structures that facilitates replenishment and augmentation of the groundwater within its campuses and the communities. To allow more water to seep into ground and increase the concentration of groundwater, the company has planted over 1.5 lakh trees across its campuses and in the nearby communities and further intends to plant around 25000 trees by 2025. The conserved Mangroves in Vikhroli, Mumbai are host to over 10 lakh trees. Tejashree Joshi, Head, Environmental Sustainability, Godrej & Boyce, said, “As India struggles with the challenges brought by the climate change, Godrej and Boyce is committed to make a greener India, and to do so, groundwater remains an important resource that needs to be saved.” “It provides for almost half of all drinking water needs worldwide, and about 40% of water for irrigated agriculture and about 1/3 of water required for industry,” she said.