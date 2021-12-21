Godrej Appliances unveils new range of frost-free refrigerators

Godrej Appliances, a part of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., has introduced advanced ‘nano disinfection technology’ in its range of frost-free refrigerators, for which the company has also filed a patent.

“The nano disinfection technology uses a special anti-germ nano coating in the air flow duct of the refrigerator. The air passing through this duct gets disinfected and as it circulates, it controls microbial activity in the enclosed refrigerator compartment, further disinfecting food surfaces in the refrigerator,” the company said.

Kamal Nandi, business head and executive V-P, Godrej Appliances, said, “Since last year, we have introduced multiple products with cutting-edge technologies for germ protection. With this technology, we aim to strengthen our market position and increase our health-oriented solutions to 30% of our overall portfolio by next year.”

The refrigerators are available in 244-350 litres capacity starting from ₹29,000.