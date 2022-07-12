Godrej Appliances introduces cooling solutions for insulin storage

‘Proper storage of insulin at the recommended temperature can go a significant way in managing diabetes’

Our expertise in the medical cold chain enabled us to offer an innovative solution, says Nyrika Holkar

‘Proper storage of insulin at the recommended temperature can go a significant way in managing diabetes’

Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., has introduced Godrej InsuliCool and Godrej InsuliCool+ cooling solutions for storage of insulin, a major challenge faced by diabetic patients to store insulin at recommended temperatures.

“Commonly-used solutions like ice packs are not meant for insulin storage at all,” the company said in a statement. “Refrigerators used at homes are not ideal either, because the frequent door openings lead to temperature fluctuations and insulin requires precise cooling.

“Improper storage of insulin leading to lowering of its potency can lead to increasing dosage over time. Proper storage of insulin at the recommended temperature can go a significant way in managing diabetes, usually a long running condition in patients,” the statement added.

The product also has wider applications requiring storage of vital temperature sensitive vaccines, medicines, vials for drops, other medical samples and specimen at a precise temperature between 2°- 8°C to retain its potency, the company added.

”We studied how the treatment of diabetes in our country is suffering from the absence of optimal cooling solutions for insulin,” Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, said. “Our expertise in the medical cold chain enabled us to offer an innovative solution – the Godrej InsuliCool range, to tackle this issue and improve the quality of life for millions of insulin dependent diabetics.”

The product range would be available pan-India, through the brand’s e-store and through popular e-commerce platforms as well as in chemist shops at prices starting from ₹5,999. Accessories are priced separately, the company said.