Godrej Appliances forays into dishwasher segment

MUMBAI

20 July 2021 20:45 IST

Godrej Appliances, a business unit of ﻿Godrej & Boyce, has forayed into the dishwashers segment with its new range of Godrej Eon dishwashers which have been developed by the company for the Indian market.

With a stainless-steel interior door and tub that ensures higher durability, the product comes with a 2-year warranty. Available in 3 variants, the dishwashers are priced starting ₹37,900 plus taxes.

“We have been working on various technologies around the themes of health, hygiene, and effort minimization since the start of the pandemic and our dishwashers live up to this perfectly,” said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances.

"We believe that this category will continue to see growth even post pandemic as more and more consumers discover the value this product can add to their lives."