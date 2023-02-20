Godrej Aerospace to make 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

February 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, said its Godrej Aerospace business had won an order for manufacturing eight modules of the DRDO Engine for aerial applications. Godrej Aerospace said it had become the first Indian company to win the order competing with more than 25 companies owing to its strong capabilities.

“This venture opens up a world of opportunities for future projects to be manufactured indigenously in India. With the growing interest from global majors to manufacture in India, Godrej Aerospace is poised to meet the growing demand for various types of engines,” the company said in a statement.

“This achievement reinforces our commitment to making India self-reliant in aerospace manufacturing thereby, contributing to the country’s economic growth,” said Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace. “We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience and competencies to serve the needs of global majors in the aviation and defence sector and contribute to the growth of the industry,” he added.

The company said this experience would pave the way for future projects to develop modules for civil aviation engines as well.