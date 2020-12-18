Godrej Aerospace partnered ISRO for satellite

Godrej Aerospace, a part of Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd., the flagship company of the Godrej Group on Friday announced that it had partnered with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the successful launch of the CMS-01 communications satellite using the PSLV-C50.

The 52nd mission of PSLV on Friday launched CMS-01 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

CMS-01 is the 42 Communication Satellite of India and replaces the GSAT 12R which was launched in 2011.

The CMS-01 is a communication satellite designed for providing services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum. The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar & Lakshadweep Islands.

Godrej Aerospace said it played a key role by manufacturing the Vikas contour engine used to propel for the second stage of the rocket and satellite thrusters.

Surendra M Vaidya, EVP and business head, Godrej Aerospace, said, “It gives us immense pride to be associated with ISRO for yet another successful launch. We are proud manufacturers of the Vikas contour engine and the satellite thrusters and are glad to have contributed the same for this launch.”

“At Godrej, we are proudly committed to the cause of driving indigenous manufacturing for India’s space programs which are key to propel India’s technological prowess on the global stage. We look forward to enhancing our participation for ISRO’s future endeavours,” he added.

Godrej Aerospace has been partnering with ISRO for over 30 years to manufacture complex systems such as the liquid propulsion engines for PSLV and GSLV rockets, thrusters for satellites, and antenna systems.