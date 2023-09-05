ADVERTISEMENT

‘Godrej Aerospace contributed critical components for ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Mission’

September 05, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. said its business arm, Godrej Aerospace, had once again made vital contribution to India’s space exploration endeavours. “Godrej Aerospace has contributed to the Vikas Engine and thrustors used for ISRO’s PSLV Aditya-L1 mission launched on Saturday,” the company said in a statement. 

“Godrej & Boyce’s commitment to indigenous manufacturing, innovation, and technological advancements further solidifies its position as a key player in India’s aerospace sector,” it said.

“Over the past three decades, Godrej Aerospace has contributed to the production of more than 175 engines for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) missions by ISRO,” it added.

