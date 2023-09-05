HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Godrej Aerospace contributed critical components for ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Mission’

September 05, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. said its business arm, Godrej Aerospace, had once again made vital contribution to India’s space exploration endeavours. “Godrej Aerospace has contributed to the Vikas Engine and thrustors used for ISRO’s PSLV Aditya-L1 mission launched on Saturday,” the company said in a statement. 

“Godrej & Boyce’s commitment to indigenous manufacturing, innovation, and technological advancements further solidifies its position as a key player in India’s aerospace sector,” it said.

“Over the past three decades, Godrej Aerospace has contributed to the production of more than 175 engines for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) missions by ISRO,” it added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.