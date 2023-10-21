GOCL gets ₹766 crore order from Coal India Ltd

October 21, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - New Delhi

GOCL Corporation has bagged a Rs 766 crore order from state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) to supply explosives.

The order will be completed over the period of two years -- from October 2023 to October 2025, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The company announces receiving an order from Coal India worth Rs 766 crore," it added.

The order involves supplying bulk explosives to the maharatna company, the statement said.

The explosives are used at mining sites for blast purposes.

Besides, GOCL Corporation also supplies products for mining infrastructure projects. Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is the country's largest coal-producing company.