GoBolt to invest $20 million to expand base

Camions Logistics Solutions Private Ltd., which operates under the brand name GoBolt, will invest $20 million to expand its footprint in the country, a top executive said.

“We recently received a funding of $20 million from Paragon Partners and our existing investor Aavishkaar Capital in primary and secondary funding. We are looking at investing heavily to scale up our operations across different geographies to have a pan-India presence,” Sumit Sharma, co founder of the firm said.

“We will also be utilising the capital in introducing and adopting new-age tech solutions to enhance our operations and offer best services to our customers,” he said.

“We are keen to leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning tools to ensure efficiencies in the supply chain models across the country,” he said.

The firm will also be allocating some investment for developing its infrastructure, hiring manpower, and upscaling its business development activities, he said.

It provide line haul express services and SaaS-based technological solutions to both E-commerce and Non E-commerce clients. It works with a capital-efficient hybrid asset ownership business model to keep control over cost.