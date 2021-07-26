G.O.A.T raises $36 mn from Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, others

G.O.A.T Brand Labs (G.O.A.T), a firm that tries to build a house of digital-first consumer brands, has raised series A funding of $36 million, a combination of equity and debt, from Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, Mayfield, NordStar and Better Capital.

A group of angel investors including Virender Gupta of DailyHunt, Sujit Kumar (Udaan), Ranjan Pai (Manipal Group), Suhail Sameer ( BharatPe), Neeraj Goenka (Texport) and Alex Kuruvilla (Conde Nast India) also participated in this round, said G.O.A.T.

The funds are expected to fuel the growth of G.O.A.T’s direct-to-customer brands across all channels such as marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail.