GoAir waits for clarity to resume operations in a phased manner, full operations from June 1

With some States like Maharashtra yet to decide whether to allow flights at their airports and Goa making it mandatory for COVID-19 test negative certificates for incoming air passengers, GoAir said, considering the lack of clarity, it would resume flight operations in a phased manner from May 25 and would operate full [the allowed 1/3rd] operations from June 1,2020 for which bookings have opened.

“GoAir has filed and received approval for its modified schedule which is based on one third of the pre-covid approved summer 2020 network,” the airline said in a statement.

“This is in line with the calibrated ramp-up capacity allocation policy outlined by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. GoAir is ready and prepared to resume safe operations after the two month lockdown,” it said.

“ GoAir awaits clarity on the readiness of the respective states and their airports with regard to acceptance of flights, or the conditions applicable to passengers entering the respective states,” the statement added.

It said without clarity on these conditions it does not wish to inconvenience its passengers by putting on sale flights immediately post the 25 of May which they may book, but the flight may not be permitted to operate to the respective states or may have conditions for arriving passengers of which they may be unaware.

“On receiving clarity GoAir will open its site for bookings post the 25 of May up to 31 May as and when & where appropriate,” it said.

The airline has already opened bookings for its entire network of flights commencing June 1 and the initial customer response has been very positive.

“GoAir is also fully prepared and equipped to execute the COVID-specific health and safety procedures outlined by the DGCA for the India aviation industry,” it said.

Meanwhile AirAsia India has opened bookings from May 25, 2020 for travel to 21 destinations across its network. Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO, AirAsia India, said “The new SOPs and guidelines will pave the way for ensuring and instilling a sense of confidence amongst passengers.”

“The precautions taken and preparedness displayed by the airlines and airport operators cohesively will reinstate air travel as the safest and fastest mode of transportation,” he added.