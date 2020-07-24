GoAir unveils multi row booking offering

UMB

24 July 2020 23:07 IST

GoAir has introduced GoFlyPrivate wherein customers can book multiple rows and create their own private zone. This offering allows the customer to have the confidence to travel and decide how many rows or seats he / she wants to block, the Mumbai-based airline said. Jeh Wadia, MD, GoAir, said “GoAir is the first airline in India to bring the confines of a charter flight to someone who can’t afford it at the moment.” “GoFlyPrivate costs a fraction of a full-fledged private charter flight and it provides the same sense of privacy that the customer would otherwise feel it in a private charter. There was a growing demand from customers for this kind of a service which is now available in domestic flights,” he added.

