GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goa attempts wooing industries, aspires to be logistics hub

January 29, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Dona Paula, Goa

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa speaking at the “Invest Goa 2024” summit, the State’s first-ever such attempt

Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa speaking at the “Invest Goa 2024” summit, the State’s first-ever such attempt | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Goa, known for its pristine beaches and fun-loving culture is attempting to changing gear from being a tourism revenue-led state to an industry destination.

Assuring political stability to investors, the state government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled a new industrial policy that includes ease in land allotments for potential investors.

Considering that it lacks vast stretches of land and the state’s ecologically sensitive regions, the administration said it is only inviting investments from ‘green industries’, which include logistics and warehousing, IT/ITeS, food processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; electronics manufacturing to name a few.

The western state on Monday organised its first ever investor’s meet, “Invest Goa 2024”. It was a modest beginning at a conference hall of a five star hotel without the presence of top guns like the Ambanis, Adanis, Tatas or Birlas.

Dempo Group, which is the state’s biggest industrial house announced it will set up a 200 rooms five star hotel and said it would get into power co-generation. Rasna International announced setting up a Goan cashew based food processing unit.

TVS Industrial and Logistics Park committed to invest ₹125 crore, the largest investment announced at the summit with employment potential for 250 people.

The State’s Industry Minister Mauvin Godinho was hopeful more MoUs would be signed in the coming days. “We do not want big industries here as we lack land. So we have not invited big corporate houses. We want medium and small enterprises to set up non polluting factories,” Mr Godinho said in an interview.

“Today the contribution of tourism and industry is almost same as our GDP. We want to change this and want industry and tourism to to grow,” he said

(The writer was at the Summit at the government’s invitation)

Related Topics

economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.