Go First now cancels all scheduled flights till June 4

May 30, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Earlier, crisis-hit Go First Airlines had suspended flight operations till May 30

ANI

Go First airline aircrafts, formerly known as GoAir, stand parked at the apron of the Mumbai airport. | Photo Credit: PTI

Crisis-hit Go First Airlines on Tuesday (May 30) informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 4, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.

Earlier flight operations were cancelled till May 30.

NCLAT upholds Go First’s insolvency order

The airline operator had recently filed for voluntary insolvency. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

A senior DGCA official earlier said that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter.

