Go First insolvency filing to further tighten supply, says ICICI Securities

May 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

Wadia Group airline Go First’s insolvency filing will further tighten supply in the domestic sector, according to an ICICI Securities report.

Stating the engine issue had resulted in the grounding of 50% of the airline’s fleet, the brokerage said Go First is no longer in a position to continue to meet its financial obligations.

“This further tightens the supply in Indian domestic aviation market which we believe was already tight till at least 2025 from the ongoing replacement cycle of IndiGo and Air India, internationalisation of IndiGo and supply shortage in global OEM supply chain,” the authors of the report wrote.

“As per our estimates, implied required domestic passenger CAGR from FY19-FY25 is only 5% but jumps 11% in FY25-30E to fulfil the capacity expected if all airlines were to perform to their full potential,” ICICI Securities said.

Airfares structurally have tailwinds in near term, they said adding “While there is tighter supply overall to support fares, studies indicate consumers are willing to pay more for travel.”

Emphasising that ticket prices are also likely to stay elevated, they said higher fares are also necessitated by the airlines’ need to compensate for COVID-period losses and manage higher employee cost on account of overall staff shortage.