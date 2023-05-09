ADVERTISEMENT

Go First insolvency filing to further tighten supply, says ICICI Securities

May 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wadia Group airline Go First’s insolvency filing will further tighten supply in the domestic sector, according to an ICICI Securities report. 

Stating the engine issue had resulted in the grounding of 50% of the airline’s fleet, the brokerage said Go First is no longer in a position to continue to meet its financial obligations.

“This further tightens the supply in Indian domestic aviation market which we believe was already tight till at least 2025 from the ongoing replacement cycle of IndiGo and Air India, internationalisation of IndiGo and supply shortage in global OEM supply chain,” the authors of the report wrote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As per our estimates, implied required domestic passenger CAGR from FY19-FY25 is only 5% but jumps 11% in FY25-30E to fulfil the capacity expected if all airlines were to perform to their full potential,” ICICI Securities said.

Airfares structurally have tailwinds in near term, they said adding “While there is tighter supply overall to support fares, studies indicate consumers are willing to pay more for travel.”

Emphasising that ticket prices are also likely to stay elevated, they said higher fares are also necessitated by the airlines’ need to compensate for COVID-period losses and manage higher employee cost on account of overall staff shortage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US