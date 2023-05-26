HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Go First cancels all flights till May 28, citing operational reasons

Go First said the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. It mentioned that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.

May 26, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Go First airline aircrafts, stand parked at the apron of the Mumbai airport, on May 25, 2023

Go First airline aircrafts, stand parked at the apron of the Mumbai airport, on May 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Budget airline Go First has cancelled all its flights till May 28, citing operational reasons. Earlier, the airlines had cancelled flights till May 26.

ALSO READ
DGCA asks Go First to submit a revival plan within 30 days

In a note posted on Twitter on Friday, the airline said, “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 28, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the convenience caused by the flight cancellations.”

The airline also said a full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly.

The airline also said the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. It mentioned that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.

On Tuesday, budget carrier Go First replied to the show-cause notice issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) where the airline mentioned that it has no definite timeline to resume operations.

Civil aviation ministry officials said that airlines expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest.

"There is no definitive timeline as of now for the resumption of operations by Go First. They have expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest thought," a senior aviation ministry official said.

Earlier the regulator DGCA asked the company (Go First) to respond to the show cause notice within 15 days. The regulator had asked Go First to explain the reasons for its inability to run operations and stopped new bookings and halted the sale of tickets.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order which had admitted Go First Airlines' voluntary plea for insolvency. "It disposed of the lessors' petition and asked them to file an appeal before the NCLT."

Related Topics

air transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.