Go Digit lowers waiting period for health insurance

Bengaluru-based Go Digit General Insurance Co, which offers non-life general insurance solutions through their digital platform, will start offering ‘one of industry’s lowest waiting periods of one year for pre-existing diseases and specific illnesses, as per the company

Specific illnesses typically have a waiting period of two years, while pre-existing diseases may have a waiting period of up to four years. The offering is aimed at ensuring that more people can make a claim for hospitalisation related to pre-existing illnesses or conditions and specific illnesses instead of waiting for longer periods of up to four years, it said in a statement.

Most common specific illnesses like arthritis, gastric and ulcers, which typically have a waiting period of two years, will now be covered after a waiting period of one year, it said.


