Go Digit General Insurance unveils 3 health plans

March 17, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Go Digit General Insurance Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Direct Sales Vivek Chaturvedi

Go Digit General Insurance has launched three new plans under ‘Digit Health Insurance’ policy.

Digit Double Wallet plan, Digit Infinity Wallet plan and Digit Worldwide Treatment plan are aimed at catering to the insurance needs of Indians post the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The Digit Infinity Wallet plan will help take care of the rising medical costs with an option of unlimited back-up sum insured being offered to customers. Digit Double Wallet Plan will give the policyholders an option of double back-up sum insured, Go Digit said.

The Digit Worldwide Treatment plan will give people the freedom to get treated anywhere in the world, including India.

Under Infinity Wallet and Worldwide Treatment plan, for every claim-free year, policyholders will be able to earn 50% of the sum insured as cumulative bonus up to a maximum of 100% of the sum insured, the company informed.

All three plans will have no cap on room rent or type and ICU. The plans will start from ₹628/month.

“We hope to improve health insurance penetration in India with these plans as people will no longer be restricted by where and how they want to get treated,” said Vivek Chaturvedi, CMO and head direct sales.

