GMR Infra reschedules capex plan

GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) on Wednesday said its businesses were on a recovery path, and that the firm was focussing on cash conservation by rescheduling its capex plan to mitigate challenges.

It had also extended the Delhi airport plan to June 2023, instead of the scheduled September 2022, the company said.

The firm on Tuesday reported its consolidated net loss widening to ₹750 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

GMR was continuously adapting to the situation and has focussed on several measures to mitigate challenges including cash conservation through rescheduling of its capital expenditure (capex) plan, the company said in a statement.

“Delhi airport’s original plan was September 2022; now targeting to complete by June 2023, though we have taken approval up to September 2023,” GMR Infra added.