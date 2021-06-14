GMR Aviation Academy and Emirates Group Security sign MoU

Hyderabad

14 June 2021 16:47 IST

GMRAA and EGS will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online & conventional classroom settings

Emirates Group Security (EGS) and GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA), two leading aviation training providers based in Dubai and India respectively, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation for the development and exchange of information, technical expertise, and experiences in aviation security on Monday.

GMRAA is part of the GMR Group, the country’s leading infrastructure development company and 4th largest private airport company in the world while the Emirates Group Security is a multi-faceted organization that develops and implements security strategies and measures across the Emirates Airline network.

Through this MoU, GMRAA and EGS will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online & conventional classroom settings - certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate - to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asian regions. The aim will be to educate and train aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures in accordance with national and international legislation, in a bid to address new and emerging challenges being faced by the industry. The efforts are part of wider critical initiatives to support the safe restoration of mobility and air travel across different regions.

Advertising

Advertising

The MoU also outlines both parties' commitments to providing training, education and development in the field of Aviation, Cyber & General Security in direct response to the industry's demands, said an official press release.

"Our vision at EGS is to strengthen the global aviation community by providing AVSEC industry professionals with comprehensive, cutting-edge education and training. By investing in our workforce, and the global aviation community, we can bridge the gap between borders and create a tight-knit network of individuals capable of rising to any challenge," said Divisional senior vice president of Emirates Group Security Abdulla Al Hashimi.

CEO of GMR Services Business Ashwani Lohani said: "GMR Aviation Academy is committed to provide world-class training to all its students and the airport fraternity. Our association with Emirates team will support us to showcase our mettle in the Middle-eastern/ Asian region. The customization of programme will help in assimilating and up-skilling of the aviation professionals and empower them to become good leaders.”

The MoU is closely aligned with ICAO's 'Year of Security Culture' initiative that encourages all the industry stakeholders to support and promote a security-conscious environment, added the release.