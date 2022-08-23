GMDC scouts for consultant for pyrite, sulphur removal plant

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) said it was looking for a technology consultant for the dry beneficiation technology pyrite/ sulphur removal plant.

For the selection of the consultant, it has floated an RFP which may be downloaded from its website www.gmdcltd.com.

Roopwant Singh, managing director, GMDC, said company was looking for a consulting partner who could add value to the company and help strategise long-term mining opportunities.

“We have achieved a remarkable turnaround in the last 12 months and have built capabilities, created resilience, elevated financial performance and embraced transformational change,” he added.

Lignite produced from Surkha (North) Lignite mine, Bhavnagar, is associated with pyrite, ash and sulphur.

“These gangue minerals deteriorate the quality of lignite, thereby reducing the performance efficiency of the end user. GMDC, therefore, requires pyrites to be removed from lignite before supplying to its customers” the company said.

Removal of pyrites would help reduce sulphur dioxide emissions and improve boiler efficiency, the company added.