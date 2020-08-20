Gmail services being restored, expect resolution for all users in near future: Google

While Google did not specify details around how many users were impacted and their locations, data from DownDetector showed users from various parts of the globe, including India, were affected.

Google on Thursday said its Gmail service has been restored for some users and the outage issue will be resolved for all affected users “in the near future”, hours after the popular emailing service faced a global disruption since this morning.

Some users faced issues such as inability to log in, add attachments and receive messages, but the company is yet to specify a reason for the outage.

On Thursday morning, G Suite status dashboard - which provides performance information on various Google services - said the company was investigating reports of an issue with Gmail.

In its latest update at 1510 hours, the company said: “Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change”.

The company has provided multiple updates on the matter in the past few hours stating it is investigating the issue and that there is disruption in sending e-mails, Meet recording, creating files in Drive, posting message in Google Chat, among others.

While Google did not specify details around how many users were impacted and their locations, data from DownDetector (which provides outage updates on various online platforms) showed users from various parts of the globe, including India, were affected.

Users, in various posts on DownDetector, said they were facing issues around logins, adding attachments and receiving messages.

Netizens also turned to Twitter to air out their concerns around the issue with hashtag #Gmail featuring among the top trending topics.